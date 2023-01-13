GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested two people on Friday and seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home after receiving complaints from the community.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine while searching a home along West Virginia Road. They also found packaging materials, digital scales and other paraphernalia.

Johnny Joe Prince was charged with two counts of distributing heroin; distributing meth; possession with intent to distribute within a half-mile of a school; and possession of heroin.

Gage Austin Johnson was charged with trafficking methamphetamine; trafficking heroin/fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute cocaine base; and possession with intent to distribute a schedule III controlled substance.

A third person, Adrienne Lambert, was taken into custody on outstanding warrants for failure to appear.