GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – Two brothers and a 16-year-old were arrested and face murder charges in connection with the March 7th shooting of a 17-year-old in Georgetown, Georgetown police said in a news release.

Jacob Tobias Bryant 18, John Allen Bryant Jr., 20, and a 16-year-old are accused of shooting and killing Jayden Woodward on Alex Alford Drive earlier this month, according to the release.

The juvenile suspect was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, police said.

Jacob Bryant and Tobias Bryant – who are brothers, were booked in the Georgetown County Detention Center and are awaiting a bond hearing.

“Chief William Pierce wants the community to know that investigators have been working tirelessly to bring these suspects to justice,” the release reads. “We also commend the public for their assistance in identifying the individuals responsible for this senseless murder.”