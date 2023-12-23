Update: Officials say the shooting took place at the illegally operated nightclub called ‘Hush’.

Deputies say a witness told them a fight broke out in the bar and he heard gunshots. When people started to run out of the bar he found the victim on the ground by her car shot. Other witnesses drove the victim to the ER.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the second victim’s death is still unknown.

GCSO is continuing its investigation into the Dunbar area homicide.

—

Update: The Georgetown County Coroner, Chase Ridgeway, has identified the individual who was fatally shot as Iyanla Walker, 22, of Georgetown. Ms. Walker was transported to Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A second female, with underlying medical issues and no trauma, also died after being transported to the hospital following the shooting.

—

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported fatal shooting that happened in the Dunbar community just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials say the shooting happened at a residence on Handy Hill Drive where one person was injured by gunfire. She was transported by a private vehicle to a local hospital where she later died. A second person was taken to a hospital by ambulance but their condition is unknown.

The shooting is being investigated by the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-546-5102.