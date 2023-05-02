Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing someone with kitchen knife

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are in custody after what Georgetown County authorities called a “smash-and-grab” jewelry store burglary early Tuesday morning in Pawley’s Island.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Dreshay Simmons, 34, of Rochester, N.Y., and Tashake Tyrea Mitchum, 32, of Conway, about 20 minutes after the robbery at Christopher’s Fine Jewelry on Ocean Highway.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Simmons, Mitchum and another person backed a vehicle into the front door of the jewelry store at about 2:23 a.m. and stole “an unknown amount of inventory” from a display case that was broken. The third suspect ran away and remains at large.

No jewelry was recovered when Simmons and Mitchum were arrested after a traffic stop, the sheriff’s office said. They were charged with second-degree burglary and taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center to await a bond hearing.

The sheriff’s office said surveillance from the jewelry store was used to confirm the vehicle in the traffic stop.

No additional details were immediately available. Anyone with information should call 843-546-5102.