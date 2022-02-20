2 killed, 1 hurt in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed and another person injured Saturday afternoon in a single-car crash in Georgetown County, authorities said.

The crash that killed the driver and a front-seat passenger happened about 5:35 p.m. on Dunbar Road near Browns Ferry Road, according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. A rear-seat passenger was injured and taken to the hospital.

The 2004 Chevrolet SUV was traveling north on Dunbar Road when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a ditch and overturned, Pye said.

The names of the two people killed have not been released. No other information was immediately available.

