GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Georgetown County men were arrested on Friday after deputies seized a large amount of suspected fentanyl and other drugs and guns while searching a home, deputies said.

Miguel Archie, 34, and Malcolm Archie, 33, were arrested after deputies searched a home in the 50 block of Mercer Avenue. They remain in the Georgetown County Detention Center.

During the search, deputies found 979 grams of suspected fentanyl, 223 grams of suspected cocaine, 70 grams of suspected marijuana and other drug-trafficking paraphernalia. They also found an unspecified amount of money and nine firearms.

Miguel Archie, 34, has been charged with trafficking fentanyl third offense; trafficking cocaine third offense; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; possession with intent to distribute marijuana second or subsequent; possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number; possession of a stolen handgun; possession of cocaine third offense; and possession of marijuana second or subsequent offense.

Malcolm Archie, 33, has been charged with trafficking fentanyl third offense; trafficking cocaine third offense; possession with intent to deliver marijuana second or subsequent offense; possession of a weapon during a violent crime; possession of a firearm with obliterated serial number; possession of a stolen handgun; and as two counts of distributing cocaine base.