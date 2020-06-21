2-year-old saved from drowning in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) — A 2-year-old child was saved from drowning near the south end of Pawleys Island Saturday.

Pawleys Island police, Midway Fire Rescue and Georgetown County Sheriffs Office responded.

Pawleys Island Police Chief Mike Fanning said the child was strapped into a stroller on the beach which rolled into the water. He said the stroller was in the water for around three minutes.

Great team effort to save a 2 year old girl from drowning today at the south inlet. Awesome job by our officers, good Samaritans, dispatchers & @MidwayFireResQ

We pray for a full recovery. — Pawleys Island PD (@PawleysIslandPD) June 20, 2020

Midway Fire Rescue said the child was pulled from the water by the parents and aid was started. A nurse who was in the area also helped out. Surf 3 and Station 82 units then arrived on scene and provided aid until medics arrived.

The child was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, rescue crews said.

Midway fire said “It was a great group effort and a positive outcome.”

