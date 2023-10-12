GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A second student has been charged nearly two weeks after a handgun was found on a Georgetown County school campus.

The incident initially happened on Sept. 29. Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said a student brought a loaded handgun on a school bus headed to Carvers Bay Middle School and later hid the weapon in bathroom ceiling tiles.

Another student reported the gun to school officials and the gun was secured by Georgetown County deputies after a search.

An investigation uncovered evidence that a second student was involved. That student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. He will be subject to school disciplinary policies.

“This was a loaded handgun, and September 29 could have gone very differently if students hadn’t stepped up to report its presence at the school,” Sheriff Weaver said. “This agency will continue to work to make schools a safe place to learn. Cooperation from the students is so important to that process.”