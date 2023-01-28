GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested and two handguns were seized following a traffic stop in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Shamal Gamble, 24, Jakee Green, 24, and Kaylee Green, 23, were arrested at about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Greentown community and Meadow Street area, the sheriff’s office said.

Gamble was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, Jakee Green was charged with open alcohol container and Kaylee Green was charged with driving under suspension, according to the sheriff’s office.

No additional information was immediately available.