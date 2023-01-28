GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were arrested and two handguns were seized following a traffic stop in Georgetown County, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
Shamal Gamble, 24, Jakee Green, 24, and Kaylee Green, 23, were arrested at about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the Greentown community and Meadow Street area, the sheriff’s office said.
Gamble was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, Jakee Green was charged with open alcohol container and Kaylee Green was charged with driving under suspension, according to the sheriff’s office.
No additional information was immediately available.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.