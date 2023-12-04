MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A bomb threat late Friday afternoon led to the evacuation of three restaurants on the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Someone called in the threat to Georgetown County central dispatch at about 3:45 p.m., claiming to have placed a bomb in the garbage can. No explosives were found and the Dead Dog Saloon, Creek Ratz and the Claw House restaurants reopened about three hours later, according to an incident report.

Deputies initially responded to the Dead Dog Saloon and blocked traffic at the Creek Ratz restaurant and Macklen Avenue, the report said. Everyone was then evacuated from the Dead Dog Saloon to a parking lot across the street from the restaurant.

“Deputies then did a primary search around the restaurant checking all trash cans with negative contact,” the report said. “Deputies also evacuated Creek Ratz and the Claw House.”

Bomb-sniffing dogs from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Myrtle Beach police and Horry County police were brought in and searched the area for about an hour but did not find any signs of explosives, the report said.

The investigation remains active, authorities have not released any details about the call or a possible suspect. Count on News13 for updates.