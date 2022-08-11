UPDATE: Georgetown County Sheriff’s Carter Weaver announced early Thursday morning three juveniles who ran away from the American Marine Institute on Wednesday afternoon are in custody.

The three teens, all aged 14, were taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

No other details were provided.

—

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is searching Wednesday evening for three teens who ran away from the American Marine Institute Facility just south of Georgetown.

According to GCSO, the teens ran away shortly before 6 p.m.

Two of the teens are from Greenville and one is from Laurens.

GCSO set up a perimeter and searched the area with K9s. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted with the search, sending their helicopter equipped with Forward Looking Infrared sensors, but the teens were not located.