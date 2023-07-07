GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Several people are facing charges after authorities seized a large amount of fentanyl, cash, and several guns during a narcotics investigation in Georgetown County.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and federal law enforcement agents executed four search warrants on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug distribution in Georgetown.

Officials said 396.5 grams of suspected fentanyl, five firearms, and more than $22,000 in cash were seized from two locations in Georgetown and two other locations in the county.

Orlando Ramone Sanders, 35, is facing multiple state charges related to the trafficking, manufacture and distribution of narcotics, authorities said.

One suspect was arrested on federal charges and another suspect, Kenneth Allen Andrews, 54, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and United States Postal Inspected Service assisted in the investigation.