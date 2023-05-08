MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Advocacy groups gathered Monday to address claims of workplace discrimination at Tidelands Health and to demand action from Tidelands officials.

The president of Georgetown’s NAACP, De’ontay Winchester, said they are speaking on behalf of four individuals who filed claims against Tidelands Health, all of which report being wrongfully treated and disrespected in the workplace on the basis of race.

“As you know, discrimination on the basis of race, sex, gender, all of the above is illegal and when these things happen we must stand up against it and do what’s right,” Winchester said.

Four individuals presented claims to South Carolina Human Affairs, with two of them saying they felt they were declined promotions on the basis of race.

Another said she received unfair treatment when her position was taken away and that she had no help getting an alternative role as others had in the past.

The other declined to reveal the specifics.

“Several months ago we were reached out to by multiple employees who we won’t name at this time, but they told us they were being denied promotion on the basis of what they can only see as race and that they were retaliated against when they brought up these concerns to their leaders,” Winchester said.

NAACP said they have not taken action against Tidelands.

“Our role in this is to bring awareness to the fact that these things have been happening right here at Tidelands and to get any other employees that may have been discriminated against to come forward so they can get justice,” Winchester said.

NAACP officials said more representation would at least help solve the problems being addressed, an idea that was brought up to the hospital’s human affairs committee.

“This is a public health facility and should reflect all people . . . including . . . black people,” said Martin Neal, vice president of Georgetown’s NAACP.

Tidelands Health released the following statement to News13:

“As our community’s not-for-profit health system, Tidelands Health actively fosters a healing environment that is inclusive, safe and equitable for our 2,500-plus team members and the tens of thousands of patients we serve. We celebrate diversity and do not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind.

While we do not comment on personnel matters to respect the privacy of our team members, we have comprehensive processes in place to support a just culture for our employee partners. Those processes have been followed in this matter.

Tidelands Health values the important work of the NAACP and the long-standing relationship between our two organizations. Together, we have helped improve the health of our community through initiatives such as our partnership to advance COVID-19 education, testing and vaccination. We continue to invite the NAACP to participate in our Tidelands Health Partners Council and our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee as our community strives toward a better future that is equitable and inclusive for all.”