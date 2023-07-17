PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — No one won the Powerball lottery jackpot Saturday, but a ticket sold in Pawleys Island was of four $50,000 winners sold across South Carolina, lottery officials said.

The Pawleys Island ticket was sold at the Publix store at 10225 Ocean Highway 17, lottery officials said. The remaining three were sold at a Harris Teeter store on Long Pointe Road in Mount Pleasant, a Publix store on Eastgate Drive in Aiken and the Olde Village Market and Deli on E. Montague Avenue in North Charleston.

The winning tickets matched four of the first five numbers drawn and the Powerball number. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

With no jackpot winner on Saturday, the top prize in Monday night’s drawing soars to more than $900 million, with a $465 million cash option. It will be the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

There have been 37 consecutive Powerball drawings without a jackpot winner.

For complete information, visit the South Carolina Education Lottery website.