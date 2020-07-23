A brief break from the heat

One more hot day before a brief cool down arrives Friday. Skies will stay mainly clear tonight and it will be warm and muggy again as high pressure holds on. This will lead to another hot day tomorrow with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s, and heat index values back above 100. Plenty of sunshine again tomorrow, but scattered thunderstorms will develop late in the day and continue into tomorrow night. A weak cold front will struggle to push into the Carolinas on Friday. It will bring a better chance for thunderstorms, and that will keep it from getting too hot. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. This front will linger Saturday with the higher rain chances and lower temperatures. High pressure will build back in on Sunday. Rain chances will lower and the heat will return for next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 74 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms late in the day. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Not as hot. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.