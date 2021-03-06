A cool and sunny end to the weekend

After a pleasant Saturday afternoon we are tracking more sun to finish off the weekend.

Looking forward to overnight tonight we’re going to continue to see more clear skies followed by a sunny start to your Sunday. High pressure sitting just off to the west will continue to keep winds out of the north leading to another below-average afternoon.

By Monday afternoon that high pressure will move closer to our area and by Tuesday, we’ll see the wind shift back to the south helping to warm us back up into the 60s. We will also continue our dry stretch with nothing but sunshine and clear skies expected through to next weekend. We will also be finishing off the work week with highs back up into the 70s.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tomorrow, sunny and clear. Highs in the mid 50s.