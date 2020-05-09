A cool and sunny end to the weekend

Plenty of sunshine is expected this weekend, but it will be cool.

Overnight tonight we’ll continue to see clear skies which ill lead to a very cool start to your Sunday with lows in the upper 30s and 40s. Temperatures will continue to be below normal throughout the afternoon, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. The sunny weather will continue into next week with temperatures back into the 70s on Monday. A cold front will bring a little cool down for Tuesday, then temperatures will warm for the end of the week. High temperatures in the 80s will be back Thursday and Friday.

Sunday, mostly sunny and nice. High 68.