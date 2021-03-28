A cool and sunny start to the week

Overnight tonight we’re going to see afternoon storms continue to push east across the region. By midnight we’re going to see the storm activity wind down and move offshore. Once the storms leave our area cold air is going to start to plummet south over our region.

Monday morning we’ll be starting off the day with some scattered clouds and temps in the mid 40s and low 50s back around normal for the end of March. Throughout the afternoon we’re going to see more and more sunshine with high pressure settling in overhead. We will stay on the cool side with highs topping outing out in the mid to upper 60s.

By Tuesday afternoon we’ll be back up closer to normal for this time of year with rain chances increasing as we move forward to the second half of the day. Showers will continue to linger from Tuesday night through to late Wednesday night/ early Thursday morning. A big cool down will be on the way for next weekend.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TONIGHT: Showers & storm potential taper off. Lows around 50 to the upper-mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Mainly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s.