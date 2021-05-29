A cooler end to the weekend

Overnight tonight we’ll see a few lingering scattered storms early, but most of the region will be seeing a quiet night ahead. Sunday is shaping up to be mostly cloudy and cooler as well, with high temps only in the mid-70s thanks to the cold front that moved through our area this afternoon.

Memorial Day looks to be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine on the way and highs back up into the upper 70s and low 80s. Looking forward to midway through the week we’ll see some more humidity return to the region leading to more chances for scattered storms.

TONIGHT: Lingering storms fizzle out. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs back to the mid 70s.