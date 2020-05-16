A cooler week ahead

LORIS, SC (WBTW) - Horry County communities are trying to create as many memories as they can for the class of 2020, who lost out on the final two months of their high school careers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When thinking of ways to honor Loris High School seniors, some parents wanted to re-create an activity some of them did without permission: a good, old fashioned cruise. While this cruise had to respect the city's noise ordinance, the seniors were allowed to drive up and down Main Street for three hours Friday night.