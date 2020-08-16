A drier start to the week

A weak front has pushed offshore today, helping to lower rain chances for this evening, but areas east of I95 could still see some scattered evening storms. Slightly drier air has moved in behind this front and most places will stay dry for the start of this week. Another system will move in for the middle of this week with higher rain chances returning. Temperatures throughout the week will remain near normal in the 80s to near 90.

Tonight, mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows, 72 inland, and 74 beaches

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, spotty showers. Highs, 90 inland, and 86 beaches