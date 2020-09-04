A few showers and storms this weekend as temperatures cool off

A cold front will bring a few showers and storms this weekend but the bigger story will be the relief from the heat. This evening, expect mostly clear skies with warm and muggy conditions as temperatures sit in the mid and upper 80s. Overnight will consist of a few clouds as temperatures drop into the mid and upper 70s Saturday morning. Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures almost 10 degrees cooler this weekend. As the cold front moves into our area Saturday, it’ll be possible for a few spotty showers and storms, though most of us will stay dry.

The heat will not return next week. Temperatures will stay close to normal in the 80s. Rain chances will stay low on Monday, then increase through the rest of the week.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 74-76 inland, 78 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny and a little cooler with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.