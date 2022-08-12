MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Lingering moisture is still likely for the next couple of hours, but overnight will be mostly clear and calm. Temperature-wise, conditions will be 5-7 degrees below normal witih all cities forecasted to be in the 60s, with mid-60s observed throughout the Pee Dee.

For Saturday and Sunday, conditions will be perfect for any form of outdoor activity. The sun will be prevalent and temperatures will be in the mid-upper-80s widespread. The biggest difference with this weekend is going to be lower dewpoints and therefore less humidity.

Dewpoints for this weekend are going to be in the lower-60s this is still a tad sticky, but overall, it is a significant improvement from what has been observed most of the summer. The air is going to feel much more pleasant for the next couple of days.

Saturday night appears to be the coolest night of the seven-day forecast with the Pee Dee and border belt bottoming out between 62-64 degrees and the coast will sit comfortably between 66-68 degrees.

Pleasant conditions are short-lived as humidity and isolated rain chances return Monday and last through Friday.