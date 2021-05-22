A hot and sunny end to the weekend

After a warm and sunny afternoon were going to be seeing a quiet night ahead with a few lingering clouds and temps dropping down into the 60s.

For the second half of the weekend, temps will be bumping up well above average for this time of year. Highs in the mid and upper 80s will return for the coast, with high temps up into the mid-90s inland. This warm air will carry right into the start of the workweek, and will not be letting up until at least Thursday.

The only main change with the hot and steamy conditions will be isolated storm chances returning in a limited capacity on Tuesday, with a small increase in those chances later in the week.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows back to the mid 60s on average.

SUNDAY: Hotter with abundant sun. Highs to the mid-upper 80s at the coast, with mid 90s inland.