A little cooler to start the weekend

Slightly cooler weather is moving in to start the weekend. A cold front will push offshore tonight, clearing away any clouds and showers. Temperatures will drop into the 50s tonight. High pressure will build in for the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine. It will be a little cooler tomorrow with highs in the 70s. Sunday will be warmer with some spots warming into the 80s. The warmer weather will continue Monday. A cold front will move through Monday night with a chance for showers. A second front will move through late Wednesday into Thursday with another chance for showers. Cooler weather will return for the end of the week.

Tonight, clearing and mild. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and a little cooler. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.