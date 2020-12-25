A stormy Christmas Eve

Today is a Weather Alert Day, with the potential of severe storms. A big driver of our Christmas Eve weather story will be an approaching cold front.

Severe thunderstorms and Tornado Warnings have already popped up throughout our region this afternoon. Most of the activity has been east of I-95. This first round of storms was caused by lots of tropical moisture push north into our region ahead of a strong cold front that will move east across our area tonight.

As that front moves through a second round of severe storms and tornados will be possible. This has prompted a Tornado Watch to be issued through to 10 o’clock tonight.

Once this front pushes offshore temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight, and will only warm into the 40s tomorrow. Christmas day looks to be cold but sunny overall, a complete 180 change from this afternoon. Friday night will be cold with low temperatures in the 20s.

The cold weather will continue through the weekend, but it will be a sunny stretch. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s for Monday.

Tonight, Rain tapers off late as temperatures tumble to the mid and low 30s.

Christmas, Breezy & cold as sunshine breaks out. Highs in the mid 40s.