A stormy end to the weekend

High pressure will maintain fairly quiet weather through early Sunday.

Overnight tonight we’ll remain mostly clear and cool leading to a chilly but sunny start to your Sunday. By late Sunday, an intensifying low-pressure system will approach the area leading to moderate to heavy rain. There will also be the possibility of some severe weather. Winds could gust 30-40mph and an isolated 60mph wind gust can’t be rule out in a severe storm. While the threat is low, we will also have to watch for a brief tornado.

The storm system will clear out Monday afternoon and colder and drier air will follow for much of next week. Highs on Monday in the upper 60s to near 70. Then we’ll see temperatures drastically falling into Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will likely occur after midnight and temperatures in the afternoon only in the mid to upper 40s.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Inland, 42-44, Beaches 49-51

Sunday, partly cloudy, late day t-showers. Highs 64-66