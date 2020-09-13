A stormy Monday leads to a beautiful week.

Overnight tonight we’re going to see mostly clear skies and overall pleasant conditions.

Looking forward to Monday morning we’ll see mostly sunny skies with just a few clouds peppered in. Throughout the afternoon we’ll start to see more clouds develop as a cold front moves south towards our area.

As that front moves through the area tomorrow evening, it will bring with it another chance for scattered thunderstorms. Cooler, drier weather will move in for the middle of next week with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s and dew points in the 60s.

Tonight, mostly clear. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Monday, partly cloudy with scattered evening thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.