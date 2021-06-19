A stormy second half of the weekend

After a sunny start to our Saturday, we’re tracking scattered storms for the rest of the evening into the overnight hours. Father’s Day Sunday comes with a switch, as moisture from now Tropical Storm Claudette inches closer to us, aiding to trigger isolated to scattered storms tomorrow afternoon.

With Claudette’s current track, we’re looking to get more heavy rainfall Sunday night into Monday, as most highs remain in the 80s. We’ll start to see some rain showers and storms move in throughout the first half of the day followed by heavy rain late in the evening and overnight into Monday. Rainfall totals will widely range across the region once all is said and done. Some will end up getting closer to an inch of rain, while others can easily see closer to 3″. Isolated flash flooding can occur.

As Claudette moves across the region we will also see a low risk for some isolated tornados as well as strong damaging wind gusts. As of right now, we’re expecting this system to remain below Tropical Storm strength until after it moves further off to the northeast, however, some tropical storm warnings and small craft advisories might be issued along the coast through to Monday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Stray storm possible with lows in the lower to mid 70s.

FATHER’S DAY: Isolated to scattered showers and storms with average highs in the mid-upper 80s.