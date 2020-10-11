A sunnier and warmer start to the week

The circulation around Hurricane Delta has pulled tropical moisture northward into the Carolinas this weekend, but Delta will be quickly moving further out to the north and east overnight tonight.

As the remnants of Delta move away it will take most of its moisture with it, but it will stay warm for most of next week with high temperatures staying in the 80s. High pressure will move in Tuesday afternoon and stay camped out overhead for the remainder of the workweek. Our next big cool down is expected next weekend.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with lingering storms. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s

Monday, a cloudy start with more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.