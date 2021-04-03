A sunny Easter Sunday forecast

Overnight tonight lows will be around 40 as winds start to shift to the south, leading to warmer temps for Easter!

Tomorrow we will see the potential for highs in the low to mid-70s inland, trying to approach 70 along the coast. Our abundance of sunshine is going nowhere into the start of the workweek as highs continue their climb to the mid-upper 70s for the beaches, and eventual low 80s inland. Please enjoy your weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear, but not as frigid. Lows in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

EASTER SUNDAY: Abundant sun with highs pushing back to the upper 60s and lower 70s.