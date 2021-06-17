A sunny end to the workweek

Conditions will remain pleasant for the next few days with lots of sunshine for the end of the workweek. After a really nice afternoon with low humidity and highs spot on with our normals for this time of year we’ll see a quiet night ahead, with clear skies and lows in the 60s. We’ll heat back up tomorrow and Saturday, with most highs into the 90s. Saturday in particular will be on the warmer side as we see some more heat a humidity return to the area.

The chances for storms returns on Father’s Day Sunday. The chances for storms increase into the start of next week and will linger into mid-week.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, Lows: 62-64 inland, 66-68 beaches.

Friday: sunny and warm. Highs: 90-92 inland, 85-86 beaches.