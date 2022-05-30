MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW)– Gorgeous Memorial Day and still a nice night ahead. Calm and clear conditions as we head into the overnight hours. Low temperatures for tonight, near 70 degrees for the coast, and mid-upper 60s inland.

Tomorrow morning will bring patchy fog throughout the region, but most of it will be gone as soon as the sun is up. Another hot day is on the horizon tomorrow. Temperatures will max out in the mid-80s for the Grand Strand and low-90s throughout the Pee Dee.

High pressure is in control for a vast majority of the week, and it will be strengthening on Wednesday, and begin weakening on Thursday ahead of a cold front. As a result, the hottest days of the seven-day forecast are Wednesday and Thursday. For both days, we can look forward to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-80s to near 90 degrees for the beaches, and mid-90s inland.

A cold front approaches Friday and will bring showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon on both Friday and Saturday.

—–Tropical Update—-

Hurricane Agatha in the Pacific is currently a category 2 storm with sustained winds of 105 mph. Hurricane Agatha is no longer expected to reach category 3 status but will make landfall as a hurricane in the Oaxaca Province in southern Mexico tonight. The greatest concern is the torrential rainfall forecast. 10-16 inches in some places leading to mudslides and flash flooding.

As Agatha travels over Mexico, the remains of the storms will eventually make it into the Gulf of Mexico. Currently, the National Hurricane Center is watching an area in the Gulf of Mexico near the Yucatan Peninsula. In the next 2 days, there is a 0% chance of a tropical depression developing in the Atlantic, with a moderate chance, 40%, of development in the next five days, per the National Hurricane Center.