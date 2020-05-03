A sunny Monday afternoon followed by scattered showers

We’re expecting a sunny and warm Monday afternoon followed by some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the late evening.

A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas late tonight into early Monday and stay camped out over the area until Wednesday. This will bring hit or miss late-day thunderstorms each afternoon Monday through Wednesday, but not much of a cool down. The front will get a push south late Wednesday, and we will clear and cool for the end of this week with highs stopping out in the low 70s.

