A sunny start to the workweek

The sunshine will return for the start of the week.

Later this evening and overnight tonight we’ll continue to see the chance for some scattered showers. A weak cold front will move through early tomorrow morning with a slight chance for a shower into the early morning. After the front pushes further off to the east we’ll see high-pressure move in overhead leading to lots of sunshine as well as a small cooldown for Tuesday. A stronger cold front will bring another chance for rain Wednesday into Thanksgiving, but it will not cool much for the end of next week.

Tonight, increasing clouds and mild. Lows 52 inland, 54 beaches.

Monday, very early morning showers, more sunshine throughout the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.