A warm and stormy week ahead

Warm, humid weather will continue into the start of this week. Overnight tonight we’re going to see mostly clear skies and it will remain warm and muggy. Monday will bring temperatures near normal with a chance for scattered thunderstorms each day as we settle into a typical summer-like pattern with sunny starts followed by scattered afternoon storms.
Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 70 inland, 72 beaches.
Monday, sunny start, warm and humid, scattered afternoon storms. Highs 85-90