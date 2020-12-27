A warm and sunny start to the week

After a very chilly weekend we’re expecting a warm up to start the week.

Overnight tonight we’ll continue to see clear skies but lows will be dropping down as much as they have the past few nights. Monday morning we’ll be starting off the day with temps in the mid-30s and low 40s with lots of sunshine. Throughout the afternoon we’ll see more spotty clouds drift in overhead. Highs will be back above average topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A weak cold front will pass over the region Monday afternoon. We’re expecting the front to pass through dry and not cause any showers or thunderstorms, but it will cool us down slightly for Tuesday back down into the mid-50s.

Looking later into this week it looks like we’ll be ringing in the new year on a rainy note.

Tonight, clear and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s and low 40s.

Monday, sunny start with scattered clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.