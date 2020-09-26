A warm end to the weekend

It will stay warm and humid for the rest of the weekend, but rain chances will stay low.

We’re starting off our Sunday with some patchy fog. Throughout the rest of the morning, we’ll start to see that fog clear out and during the afternoon we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with a very small chance for some spotty afternoon showers.

Highs will be back up just slightly above normal topping out in the low to mid-80s. Humidity has also returned to the area with dew points back up into the 70s. So overall we’ll be seeing some hot and humid conditions for the next few days.

A weak cold front will move through Monday with scattered thunderstorms. A much stronger front will move through Tuesday evening with heavy rain expected. This second front will bring much cooler weather for the end of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warmer. Lows mid 60s to low 70s.

Sunday, partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.