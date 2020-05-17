A warm start to the week with storms late

We’re going to be seeing chances for some scattered showers throughout the evening as Tropical Storm Arthur moves northward off the coast.

Waves at the beaches will be a little larger and rip currents potential will be high over the next few days. A cold front will move into the area late tomorrow night causing showers and thunderstorms late in the day. Cooler weather will move in Tuesday with high temperatures in the 70s. The chance for showers will continue Tuesday through Thursday. Warmer, drier weather will return by the end of the week.