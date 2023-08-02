GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – An Italian company will be bringing 50 new jobs to Georgetown County.

Zilmet USA, an American subsidiary of an Italian company that manufactures plumbing broke ground Wednesday on its 150,000-square-foot facility at the county’s industrial park in Andrews.

It was previously known as “Project Hooper” before the company was ready to go public with its plans. The company has a $32.7 million investment, according to Georgetown County’s Facebook.

Georgetown County Council Chairman, Louis Morant said he is excited to welcome Zilmet USA.

“We look forward to a long-lasting relationship with Zilmet USA and career opportunities that are sustainable for our residents,” Morant said in the post. “For this company to be establishing their first U.S. manufacturing facility here in the county speaks volumes. It continues to show that Georgetown County is the perfect place to work, eat, play, and live.”

Zilmet USA was established in 2012 and has been receiving all its product from Zilmet’s primary manufacturing plant in Italy. Due to greater than expected growth, both in the USA and worldwide, Zilmet needed to expand its 2 million square feet of manufacturing space, according to the post.

Paolo Benetolo, one of the company’s owners, and CEO said they needed to increase their production capability either in Italy or in the United States.

“Since the USA is our largest growth market, it only made sense to build there. This will allow us to better serve our US customer base in addition to freeing up existing capacity in Italy for our European and worldwide demand.”

The North American General Manager, Scot Jacobsen, said he is very pleased with the partnership between South Carolina and Georgetown County.

“They have been extremely helpful and accommodating every step of the way,” Jacobsen said. “Their Ready SC program, which helps recruit and train potential employees, was a decisive factoring in our move here.”

Phase 1 of the project is tentatively scheduled to be completed in late 2024, with production beginning in 2025.

Count on News13 for updates.