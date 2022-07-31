PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) — People from Horry and Georgetown counties marched along Highway 17 Saturday to protest the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Organizer Megan Stackhouse said more people showed up than she expected.



“We’re angry, and we’re going to continue to be angry,” she said.

People held signs against forced pregnancies and chanted slogans like “my body my choice.” They started at the Dollar General store and marched to the Speedway gas station before returning the Dollar General. The march included men and women, and a counter-protester, too.

“They say ‘your body, your choice’ when it’s another body being torn apart limb from limb, skull crushed,” said Jessica Newell, the president and founder of ‘Illuminate’ at Coastal Carolina University.

Other signs read “mind your own uterus,” “we’ll not go quietly back to the 1950s” and “abortion is essential healthcare.”

“The right to an abortion is healthcare, it saves people’s lives,” Stackhouse said.



Despite the demonstrators’ opposing views, both Stackhouse and Newell were happy to be at the march.



“To be a voice for those who can’t speak up for themselves is a huge honor to me and it means so much,” Newell said.

Stackhouse said the march is a good sign.

“It makes me hopeful for the future with the people who showed up here today,” Stackhouse said.