GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Another arrest has been made in connection to the fight and shots fired at a Georgetown High School Football game last Friday night.

Christopher Lee Davis, 19, of Andrews, SC, has been arrested and charged with obstruction of justice and accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

Just Monday, a 19-year-old man, Tyrell Douglas Handy, turned himself into authorities in connection with the shooting.

Georgetown Police Department said the investigation has ended and a total of 9 juveniles and 2 adults were charged during the course of the investigation.

“These types of incidents will not be tolerated in our community and any violations will be investigated and those responsible will be brought to justice,” Georgetown Police Chief William Pierce said in a news release.