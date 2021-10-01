Another beautiful weekend is taking shape

A good Friday evening to you all. As we head into the overnight period, skies will remain mostly clear. Lows will tip back to the mid 60s for the coast, as low as the upper 50s further inland. This will warrant some jackets for you early risers tomorrow.

Sunshine will tell the story on Saturday, as highs spring up to the low and mid 80s. Similar conditions will follow right up on Sunday, along with mostly dry conditions once more to start out the workweek.

Our next shot at organized rainfall comes on Tuesday, slated to hang around through Thursday. Check back for updates on when you should be grabbing those umbrellas next week, but enjoy the weekend sun!

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows backing off to the upper 50s to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs to the low and mid 80s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Good clearing with lows in the low to mid 60s.