Warm weather will continue through the middle of the week. Tonight will be partly cloudy with another round of fog during the early morning hours. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week. Some spots will hit 80 degrees with partly sunny skies. A cold front will move through late in the day. A stray shower is possible, but most places will stay dry. Cooler weather will move in for the end of the week. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s Thursday, then low 70s Friday through the weekend. A storm system moving by to the west will bring a chance for showers to start next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 52 inland, 56 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and warm with a stray shower. Highs 80 inland, 78 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny and not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.