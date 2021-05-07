Another sunny and mild day for your Saturday

Overnight tonight we’ll continue to see storms fizzle out leaving behind mostly clear skies and cool conditions for your Friday night. Tomorrow will be breezy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. We will see sunshine mixed with some clouds here and there over the weekend with highs getting back up into the 80s by Sunday.

Humidity will increase Monday ahead of a cold front late in the day. This will bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms late in the day on Monday into early Tuesday morning. We’ll dry out on Tuesday afternoon with temperatures dropping back into the 70s. A storm system will bring another chance for rain on Wednesday with temperatures staying below normal. Showers continue through Thursday.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows 46-48 inland, 52 beaches.

Saturday: Sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.