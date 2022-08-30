GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for an “armed and dangerous” man after a shooting early Tuesday morning in Georgetown.

Georgetown police identified Stevion Marsh, 25, as a “person of interest” in the shooting, which happened about 1 a.m. in the 2500 block of Prince Street. That’s where officers found a 51-year-old man on the ground in the yard with a gunshot wound.

Police said the man was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital but no information was available about his condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Georgetown police at 843-545-4300, 911 or 843-545-4400.

