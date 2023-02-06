GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Georgetown County deputies are investigating after two armed robbers hit a Dollar General store Sunday night.

It happened at about 10:30 p.m. at the Dollar General off Pleasant Hill Drive, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

“Security cameras captured photos of two masked suspects, one armed with a shotgun and the other with a handgun,” officials said. “They fled the scene in a black pickup truck traveling toward County Line Road.”

Deputies said the truck did not have a license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-546-5102.