GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused in a shooting outside of a football game at Georgetown High School on Friday night has turned himself in, according to police.
Tyrell Douglas Handy, 19, was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened following a fight, police said. He is being charged with four counts of attempted murder, though more charges are likely.
Handy will be booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center and will await a bond hearing.
