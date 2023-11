GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are searching for a sex offender in the Georgetown area Monday afternoon.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the sex offender removed his ankle monitor and fled into the woods.

The offender is a man standing about 5-foot, 8-inches tall and 162 pounds, with facial hair, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office is setting up a perimeter search in the area of Choppee Road and Rocky Point Drive using the assistance of bloodhounds.