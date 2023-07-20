GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Georgetown County deputies and other law enforcement and rescue units are responding to a missing boater on the Waccamaw River, according to the sheriff’s office.
Units are responding to the area near the Reserve Marina, deputies said.
No other information was immediately available.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here